Melania Trump opts for trench dress for Downing Street garden party

London [UK], Jun 6 (ANI): After turning heads in an off-white Dior Haute Couture gown at the state banquet in Buckingham Palace recently, the First Lady of the United States Trump">Melania Trump chose a reliably chic outfit for a traditional English garden party held at 10 Downing Street.

Donning a camel-coloured trench coat dress by Celine with a black belt and matching pumps, Melania accompanied US President Donald Trump to the party which saw British Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband Philip May, among others, as attendees, reports Footwear News.

Later in the day, the Trumps joined Queen Elizabeth II in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings before departing for Ireland.

The commemoration witnessed a light-hearted moment when a D-Day veteran made a flirtatious remark at Melania, reports Daily Star.

93-year old war hero Thomas Cuthbert pointed at Melania and jokingly told Trump, "Oh she is a nice lady, isn't she? If it wasn't for you and if I was 20 years younger." Charmed by the compliment to the First lady, Trump said, "He [Cuthbert] could handle it, there is no question about it."

The little episode was the final highlight of Trump's eventful three-day visit to the UK.

Melania has aced the fashion game ever since she landed in London. For her first meeting with the Queen at the Buckingham Palace, she channeled her inner Princess Diana in a gorgeous white Dolce and Gabbana monochrome midi-dress with blue collar and matching waist-belt paired with a white hat detailed with a navy band around the brim. She completed her look with Manolo Blahnik heels.

The First Lady landed at London's Stansted Airport wearing a Burberry blouse and Michael Kors skirt suit. She had left the US in a Gucci ensemble with London's iconic landmarks printed on it. (ANI)