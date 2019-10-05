Men wearing masks disrupt London event, say those opposing repeal of Article 370 are homophobic

London [UK], Oct 5 (ANI): A group of volunteers wearing masks and carrying a rainbow banner representing LGBTQ community, disrupted an event hosted at SOAS University of London where CPI-ML member Kavita Krishnan was criticising the recent decisions of the Indian government concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

Krishnan and Nitasha Kaul were among the speakers at the event - 'Resisting Fascism, Building Solidarities - India, Kashmir and beyond' which was organised by South Asia Solidarity group.

A few people entered the venue wearing masks and raised slogans `Gay for Jand K'. They said that those who oppose the repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir support homophobia and its removal means LGBTQ community gets equal rights in J-K among other minorities.

They were carrying a rainbow flag which read 'Gay 4 J&K', and '370 is Homophobic.'

The Indian government had in August repealed Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu Kashmir. (ANI)

