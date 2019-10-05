The flags carried by the volunteers read -- GAY 4 J&K.
The flags carried by the volunteers read -- GAY 4 J&K.

Men wearing masks disrupt London event, say those opposing repeal of Article 370 are homophobic

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 21:55 IST

London [UK], Oct 5 (ANI): A group of volunteers wearing masks and carrying a rainbow banner representing LGBTQ community, disrupted an event hosted at SOAS University of London where CPI-ML member Kavita Krishnan was criticising the recent decisions of the Indian government concerning Jammu and Kashmir.
Krishnan and Nitasha Kaul were among the speakers at the event - 'Resisting Fascism, Building Solidarities - India, Kashmir and beyond' which was organised by South Asia Solidarity group.
A few people entered the venue wearing masks and raised slogans `Gay for Jand K'. They said that those who oppose the repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir support homophobia and its removal means LGBTQ community gets equal rights in J-K among other minorities.
They were carrying a rainbow flag which read 'Gay 4 J&K', and '370 is Homophobic.'
The Indian government had in August repealed Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu Kashmir. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:08 IST

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina calls on President Kovind

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday called on President Ram Nath Kovind.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:22 IST

Whosoever comes to Kartarpur is our guest: Advisor to Pak PM on...

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 5 (ANI): Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, special advisor to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for Information and Broadcasting on Saturday said that Kartarpur is a religious issue and whosoever comes there will be facilitated.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 17:14 IST

Spent Rs 120 Cr on Rohingyas but displaced can't live for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Bangladesh raised the issue of Rohingyas during the talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina, government sources said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 15:08 IST

Australian blogger couple released from Iranian prison

Sydney [Australia], Oct 5 (ANI): Australian bloggers couple, Jolie King and her partner Mark Firkin, are on their way home to Perth after being released from an Iranian prison, the couple said in a statement on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 14:25 IST

Making citizens lives better foundation of India-Bangladesh...

New Delhi [India], Oct 5 (ANI): After India and Bangladesh launched three projects in the fields of LPG import, vocational training and social facility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that making lives of citizens better is the basic foundation of relationship between the two countri

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 13:55 IST

After Gen Bipin Rawat's claim Balakot reactivated, Imran Khan...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 5 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday warned his country's army and people not to cross over into India through Line of Control (LoC) to provide humanitarian aid or any support to Kashmiris as it will be playing into the "narrative of India" that says terro

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 13:53 IST

Balochistan: Women protest against enforced disappearances in Quetta

Quetta [Pakistan], Oct 5 (ANI): Baloch women in Quetta city organised a protest against enforced disappearances in the south-western province of Balochistan.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 10:50 IST

Madagascar's Defence Minister sings 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 5 (ANI): In a community reception hosted onboard four Indian Navy ships stationed in the northern port city of Antsiranana, Defence Minister of Madagascar, General Leon Jean Richard Rakotonirina, on Friday surprisingly chose to sing the famous Bollywood song 'Kuch Kuch H

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 09:46 IST

India, Madagascar intensify defence cooperation

Antananarivo [Madagascar], Oct 5 (ANI): Defence Minister of Madagascar, General Leon Jean Richard Rakotonirina, on Friday (local time) visited four Indian naval ships in the northern port city of Antsiranana, also known as Diego Suarez, and held discussions to intensify defence cooperation between the

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 09:02 IST

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa distributes burqas among school girls

Islamabad [Pakistan], Oct 5 (ANI): The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has distributed burqas among female students in a girls' model school in Cheena village of Rustam Valley.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 08:22 IST

Bernie Sanders suffers heart attack, Doctors confirm

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Democrat presidential candidate Bernie Sanders suffered a heart attack, his campaign confirmed on Friday (local time) after he departed Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 06:37 IST

Hong Kong rail services to remain suspended after protestors...

Hong Kong, Oct 5 (ANI): All train services in Hong Kong, including the airport express line, were suspended on Saturday, city's rail operator said, a day after angry protesters vandalised businesses and railway stations over government's introduction of a new anti-mask law.

Read More
iocl