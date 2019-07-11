German Chancellor Angela Merkel (File photo)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (File photo)

Merkel seen trembling for 3rd time in a month, says she's 'fine'

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 07:17 IST

Berlin [Germany], Jul 11 : German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday was seen shaking for the third time in less than a month, raising concerns over her health condition.
The 64-year-old leader trembled while she was standing next to Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne during an appearance.
Merkel, however, said she was "fine" and doing "very well", adding that she has been "working through some things" ever since she was seen trembling for the first time during an appearance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on June 18, CNN reported.
"I am working through some things since the military honours with President Zelensky which do not seem to be over yet, but there is progress and I have to live with it for a while. But I am very well and one does not have to worry," she said.
A spokesperson for the German government told CNN that talks with Rinne were "going ahead as planned".
On June 27, Merkel was seen shaking for the second time while she was attending an event with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. The German Chancellor appeared to clutch her arms together to stop the shaking.
Previously, Merkel had said that the first incident of shaking happened due to dehydration.
Tremors occur in a person due to several conditions ranging from neurological disorders to less serious problems like medicinal side effects, stress or caffeine consumption.
Merkel has been the German Chancellor since 2005 and is currently serving her fourth term which will end in 2021. She has already ruled out another tenure for the post.
Last year, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was elected as the leader of the ruling Christian Democratic Union party and is widely seen as Merkel's heir-apparent.

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 08:50 IST

Sadiqabad: 10 killed, 35 injured in trains collision

Sadiqabad [Pakistan], July 11 (ANI): At least 10 people were killed and 35 others suffered injuries in a collision between two trains in Walhar near Pakistan's Sadiqabad on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 08:13 IST

Alerted by Indian agencies, Sri Lankan coast guard intercepts...

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Two boats carrying banned drugs from Pakistani coast city Karachi to Sri Lanka were intercepted by Sri Lankan Coast guards on Wednesday. The operation was successfully executed based on the inputs by Indian security agencies.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 07:09 IST

5 Iranian boats unsuccessfully try to seize British tanker

Washington DC [USA], Jul 11 (ANI): At least five boats belonging to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Wednesday failed in their attempt to seize a British oil tanker in the Persian Gulf, amid geopolitical tensions in the region, according to two US officials.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 06:32 IST

'Pak hasn't acknowledged presence of Indian PoWs, defence...

New Delhi [India], Jul 11 (ANI): Pakistan has not acknowledged the presence of any missing Indian defence personnel or Prisoners of War (PoWs) in its custody so far, despite consistent efforts from India to ensure their release and repatriation from the neighbouring country, the government said on

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 06:32 IST

Talks between Venezuelan govt, Oppn important for reaching...

Helsinki [Finland], Jul 11 (ANI): The latest round of negotiations between Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and the country's opposition is important for reaching a settlement to end the political crisis in the Latin American country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 06:32 IST

UK, Switzerland ink post-Brexit deal on security, terror

London [UK], Jul 11 (ANI): The United Kingdom and Switzerland on Wednesday signed an agreement to strengthen bilateral cooperation in tackling cross-border crime and terrorism which will come into force in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 05:08 IST

16 Palestinian children killed, over 1,200 minors injured by...

Gaza City [Palestine], Jul 11 (ANI): Israeli troops have killed at least 16 Palestinian children and injured more than 1,200 others in Gaza Strip in the first half of 2019, a Palestine-based NGO said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 04:25 IST

Syria: UN dispatches 36 trucks of humanitarian aid to Idlib

Hatay [Turkey], Jul 11 (ANI): The United Nations on Wednesday dispatched at least 36 trucks containing humanitarian relief supplies to Idlib province in strife-torn Syria.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 02:19 IST

Jaishankar, Australian FM discuss bilateral ties at Commonwealth meet

London [UK], Jul 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Australian counterpart Marise Payne on the sidelines of the 19th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers' meeting here and reviewed the progress of bilateral relations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 01:39 IST

Sanctions on Iran to be 'substantially' increased soon, says Trump

Washington DC [USA], Jul 11 (ANI): Accusing Iran of "secretly" enriching uranium for a long time, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned that more sanctions would be imposed "substantially" on Tehran soon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 21:58 IST

Imran Khan to meet Donald Trump on July 22, White House confirms

Washington D.C. [USA], July 10 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet US President Donald Trump on July 22. The leaders will focus on improving bilateral ties between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 21:14 IST

'Sad Irony,' says Iran as IAEA holds emergency meeting on nuclear deal

Tehran [Iran], July 10 (ANI): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday termed as a "sad irony" the convening of an emergency meeting by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the behest of the United States despite the Trump administration "ruining" the 2015 nuclear deal.

Read More
iocl