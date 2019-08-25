Modi bats for strengthening India-UK cooperation with Johnson at French G7 summit

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the 45th G7 Summit being hosted in the southwestern French city of Biarritz on Sunday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

"PM @narendramodi meets UK PM @BorisJohnson. PM Modi begins by congratulating PM Johnson on England's spectacular win in the Third Test of the Ashes a short while ago," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

"The two leaders are discussing ways to strengthen India-UK cooperation," the Twitter post continued.

At the summit, Modi is expected to speak during sessions on the environment, climate, oceans, and digital transformation, besides also holding bilaterals with leaders of other countries participating in the two-day summit being held here.

India is not a member country of the G-7, and the invitation to participate in the summit was extended by France. (ANI)