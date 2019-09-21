Modi leaves for Houston after halt in Frankfurt

Frankfurt [Germany], Sept 21(ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for Houston for participating in the 'Howdy Modi' event on Sunday after a two-hour halt in Frankfurt.

"Early morning touchdown in #Frankfurt on the way to #Houston. PM @narendramodi welcomed by Ambassador @eoiberlin Mukta Tomar and Consul General @CGIFrankfurt Pratibha Parkar during the 2-hour technical halt in Frankfurt," official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted.

The "Howdy Modi" event here on Sunday, which President Donal Trump is attnding, will be the largest gathering for an elected foreign leader other than the Pope, the organisers said here on Friday and noted that it will be a celebration of the cultures of India and the US.

Meanwhile, the stage is all set at the sprawling NRG stadium for the event which is to be attended by close to 50,000 Indian-Americans.

Even as rains have brought life to a standstill in the American state of Texas, the organisers remain positive about the success of Sunday's mega-event, which will be the first of its kind. (ANI)

