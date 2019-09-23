BJP Spokesperson Khalid Jehangir
BJP Spokesperson Khalid Jehangir

Modi, Trump joint address is testimony that Kashmir will flourish: BJP's Khalid Jehangir

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:38 IST

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's joint address with US President Donald Trump at 'Howdy, Modi!' event is a testimony that Kashmir will flourish in the coming days, BJP spokesperson Khalid Jehangir said here on Monday.
"Pakistan has used Kashmiris for their political mileage. They have made our gardens into graveyards. They are responsible for mayhem and destruction in our country's valley," Jehangir, a Srinagar native, told ANI.
"The whole world knows the Pakistani agenda. It is a failed state and we as Kashmiris want to move forward with the rest of the country. Prime Minister Modi's meeting with Trump yesterday is a testimony that Kashmir is going to be flourish," he added.
The two leaders on Sunday jointly addressed the gathering of over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the 'Howdy Modi!' mega event at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Lending support to India's decision of abrogating Article 370, Trump in his address mentioned border security and recognized India's right like America's to protect its borders.
"Both India and the United States understand that to keep our communities safe, we must protect our borders," the President said during his address at the NRG Stadium.
Pakistan has tried raking up the matter internationally, even as India has reiterated time and again that its move in Jammu and Kashmir is a strictly internal matter.
Khalid Jehangir, who hails from Srinagar, said that Pakistan has been using a narrative in the UN that India is Hindu majority nation and Kashmiris are Muslim. He said that India, on the other hand, has stated that Article 370 was a big hindrance in the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir.
"The narrative in the UN commission has always been that from the Pakistani side...India is Hindu majority nation and Kashmiris are Muslim so they use religion against our policies," he said.
"Abrogation of Article 370 has nothing to do with religion it is about development. Every Kashmiri has to move forward like the rest of the world is moving. Article 370 was a big pause in the overall development of Jammu and Kashmir. That is the narrative I have put in the UN commission," he concluded. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 18:18 IST

