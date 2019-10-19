Monaco releases commemorative postage stamp on Mahatma Gandhi

Paris [France], Oct 19 (ANI): Monaco on Friday released a postage stamp to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Indian Embassy in France took to Twitter to inform about the development.

[{a057959e-cc5c-493e-bd9d-cfceafc01445:intradmin/tweet_QVwvR54.JPG}]

The tweet also tagged Indian Prime Minister Office, Ambassador of India to France, Vinay Kwatra, Government of Monaco, External Affairs Minister of India, S Jaishankar and Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

The Principality of Monaco, is a sovereign city-state, country and microstate on the French Riviera in Western Europe. (ANI)

