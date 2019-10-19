Postage stamp released by Government of the Principality of Monaco (Source: Twitter account of Indian Embassy in France)
Postage stamp released by Government of the Principality of Monaco (Source: Twitter account of Indian Embassy in France)

Monaco releases commemorative postage stamp on Mahatma Gandhi

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:11 IST

Paris [France], Oct 19 (ANI): Monaco on Friday released a postage stamp to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
The Indian Embassy in France took to Twitter to inform about the development.
[{a057959e-cc5c-493e-bd9d-cfceafc01445:intradmin/tweet_QVwvR54.JPG}]
The tweet also tagged Indian Prime Minister Office, Ambassador of India to France, Vinay Kwatra, Government of Monaco, External Affairs Minister of India, S Jaishankar and Indian Council for Cultural Relations.
The Principality of Monaco, is a sovereign city-state, country and microstate on the French Riviera in Western Europe. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:40 IST

FATF expresses disappointment over Iran, urges it to swiftly...

Paris [France], Oct 18 (ANI): The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday expressed disappointment over Iran, saying that Tehran's action plan regarding anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) remains "outstanding."

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 23:17 IST

President Kovind gifts statue of goddess Tara to his Philippines...

Manila [Philippines], Oct 18 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind who is on a five-day visit to the Philippines gifted the statue of goddess Tara to his counterpart Rodrigo Duterte.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:01 IST

Casio holds 'Internship beyond Border'

Bangkok [Thailand], Oct 18 (ANI): Casio Thailand factory in northeast Thailand is the company's production base in Southeast Asia. It produces a scientific calculator and popular watch G-shock, etc.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:51 IST

Turkish President 'very much' wants the ceasefire to work, says...

Washington [US], Oct 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) spoke to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and claimed that he (Erdogan) very much wanted the ceasefire to work.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:12 IST

Afghanistan: Toll in twin blasts inside mosque touches 62

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 18 (ANI): A mosque in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province was rocked by twin blasts on Friday, which claimed the lives of 62 people and left more than 100 people wounded, local media quoted officials.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:42 IST

China: Xi Jinping inaugurates 7th Military World Games, over 100...

Beijing [China], Oct 18 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday inaugurated the 7th Military World Games here on Friday wherein more than 10,000 military officials from over 100 counties, including India are expected to participate with a record-high 329 events across 27 sports.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 20:40 IST

Panasonic introduces progressive IoT technology

Tokyo [Japan], Oct 18 (ANI): Panasonic has been making home appliances for a long time that have become necessary for daily life.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:41 IST

NASA astronauts Christina Koch, Jessica Meir become first women...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): In a historic first, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir embarked on the first all women spacewalk on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 19:35 IST

India-Philippines committed to work together to defeat,...

Manila [Philippines], Oct 18 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said India and Philippines have been victims of terrorism and both the countries were committed to working together closely to defeat it in all forms and manifestations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 18:37 IST

India-Philippines sign four agreements during President Kovind's...

Manila [Philippines], Oct 18 (ANI): India and Philippines signed four agreements covering maritime domain, security, tourism, science and technology and culture during the ongoing five-day visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:26 IST

Afghanistan: 18 killed, 50 injured in twin blasts inside mosque...

Kabul [Afghanistan], Oct 18 (ANI): At least 18 people were killed and 50 others got injured in twin blasts in Nangarhar province on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:07 IST

Pak will be blacklisted if it doesn't act fast, do more to curb...

Paris [France], Oct 18 (ANI): It is "highly probable" that Pakistan will be formally blacklisted by global terror funding and money laundering watchdog FATF if it does not swiftly act against terror funding by February 2020.

Read More
iocl