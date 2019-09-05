Mongolian Pres Khaltmaagiin Battulga to visit India later this month

Vladivostok [Russia], Sep 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga here earlier today on the sidelines of the 5th East Economic Forum, touched upon varied areas of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The Mongolian President, who is likely to visit India later this month, discussed on a number of issues in that pretext, including projects which are underway, particularly the line of credit extended by India to Mongolia in building a major oil refinery that would help the Central Asian country meet its energy needs.

The President of Mongolia specifically said that he is looking forward to visiting Bodh Gaya in Bihar in addition to New Delhi as well as Bangalore, Foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale said in a briefing to the media after the bilateral engagements between Prime Minister Modi and Battulga.

The two leaders also focused on climate protection, such as how to mitigate the smog in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar, and the methods India has been using in mitigating the pollution levels that rise especially after the stubble burning in winter months.

A number of other important issues were also discussed during the meeting that focused on the people to people ties between the two countries. (ANI)

