Montenegro shooting leaves 12 dead including gunman

Podgorica [Montenegro], August 13 (ANI): A gunman killed as many as 11 people and rendered six others grievously injured including a member of the police in a mass shooting in Montenegro's central city of Cetinje on Friday, and the assailant was eliminated in police firing.

Montenegro's public broadcaster, Radio and Television of Montenegro (RTCG) said that six people were wounded, including a member of the police.

It further said that the incident was preceded by a family conflict, after which the assailant randomly shot passers-by on the street. It further said that the attacker also shot at the police and was killed in a confrontation.

RTCG citing unofficial sources added that the attacker was 34 years old.

4 wounded people were hospitalized in Cetinje hospital, while two wounded were transported to the Clinical Center in Podgorica, according to RTCG.

Meanwhile, the Government of Montenegro declared three days of mourning on the occasion of the great tragedy that happened on Friday in the Capital of Cetinje, RTCG said.

Milo Dukanovic, President of Montenegro termed the incident an "unprecedented tragedy" and tweeted, "This is an unprecedented tragedy that affects the whole of Montenegro. Therefore, I call on the Government to declare a Day of Mourning in the country. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."

"I am deeply shaken by the news about the terrible tragedy in Cetinje. I express my sincere condolences to the bereaved families, and to all those who have lost their loved ones. All of us as a society must stand in solidarity with them in these difficult times," he added.

Danijela Durovic, President of the Parliament of Montenegro extended her condolences to the families and friends of the victims.

"I am horrified and deeply affected by today's tragedy in Cetinje, which shook the whole of Montenegro. I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims and express the hope that we will never witness anything similar in our country again," she said in a tweet. (ANI)