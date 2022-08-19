MoS Lekhi meets Icelandic Parliament Speaker, discusses parliamentary cooperation

Reykjavik [Iceland], August 19 (ANI): Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi, who arrived in Iceland on an official visit, met with Birgir Armannsson, Speaker of the Icelandic Parliament and discussed parliamentary cooperation between the two nations.

Meenakshi Lekhi was in Norway from August 16 to 18 as part of her three-nation visit. Currently, she is in Iceland for two days, August 19 and 20, and will later visit Malta from August 21 to 23.

In a tweet, Lekhi wrote, "Pleased to meet Mr Birgir Armannsson, Speaker of the Icelandic Parliament. Discussed future parliamentary cooperation b/w India & Iceland; both countries share ideals of democracy, respect for human rights & rule of law. It was an honour to visit the Icelandic Parliament."

As India completed 75 years of Independence, Lekhi interacted with the students at the University of Iceland. "Delighted to meet and interact with students, faculty and a distinguished audience and discuss 'India's Role in a changing world - India@75' at the University of Iceland."



Notably, India and Iceland are celebrating 50 years establishment of diplomatic ties. Upon arrival, Lekhi wrote, "Happy to arrive in Iceland as we celebrate 50 years of establishment of India-Iceland diplomatic relations and 75 years of India's Independence !"

During her visit to Norway, MoS Lekhi met with Secretary General of Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Torke Hattrem and discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields including energy, culture and technology.

Lekhi in interaction with the Norwegian Minister of Climate and Environment highlighted India's significant progress made towards achieving our climate action targets.

"Appreciated India-Norway partnership in the renewable energy sector. Encouraged to see growing Norwegian investments in various sectors including green hydrogen, blue economy, hydropower and clean technology," she wrote.

The visit will further the momentum of high-level exchanges, and provide an opportunity to strengthen cooperation with the three countries bilaterally and in the multilateral fora, a Ministry of External Affairs press release said. (ANI)

