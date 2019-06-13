Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (file photo)
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur (file photo)

MoU signed between Himachal govt, FIZ to explore Ayurgenomics

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 04:22 IST

Frankfurt [Germany], June 13 (ANI): A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the state of Himachal Pradesh and Frankfurt Innovation Zentrum (FIZ) in the fields of Ayurgenomics (Ayurveda and Genomics), precision medicine and precision agriculture.
It was signed on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who is on a visit to Germany and Netherland to attracts the investors to invest in the North-Indian state.
During the event, Thakur said that Himachal Pradesh had varied climatic conditions and diverse topography making it suitable for growing a wide range of medicinal plants.
He said that the state government would provide all possible help to the interested entrepreneurs for setting up their units in the state.
During the MoU ceremony, CEO FIZ Dr Christian Garbe made a detailed presentation on the working and mandate of FIZ. He also suggested for a cross-learning program to have a better understanding of the local requirements as well as how Ayurgenomics can play a pivotal role in the healthcare and wellness sectors.
Industries Minister Bikram Singh, Additional Chief Secretary cum Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Dr Shrikant Baldi, Additional Chief Secretary Industries Manoj Kumar, Director Industries Hans Raj Sharma, Special Secretary Abid Husain Sadiq, Pratibha Parkar Consulate General and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 03:40 IST

Chinese govt has destroyed graveyard of Uighur community: Historian

Beijing [China], June 13 (ANI): The Chinese government has destroyed a graveyard which belonged to Uighur community in Khotan town of Xinjiang Province, claimed historian Rian Thum on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 01:38 IST

India, Russia will define world landscape: Envoy Nikolas Kudashev

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): India and Russia will define the world landscape in the coming future, said Moscow ambassador Nikolas Kudashev on Wednesday

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 23:47 IST

MQM chief Altaf Hussain released on bail

London [UK], June 12 (ANI): A day after being arrested by London Police, Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain was released on bail on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 23:24 IST

India to pursue formal request to Malaysia for Zakir Naik's...

New Delhi [India], Jun 12 (ANI): India has made a formal request to Malaysia and will continue to pursue for the extradition of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 23:16 IST

54 terrorists killed by Afghan govt. forces in Zabul province

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jun 12 (ANI): At least 54 terrorists, including a key Taliban commander, were killed and 17 others sustained injuries in an operation carried out by Afghan Special Forces in the country's southern Zabul province, Provincial Governor Rahmtaullah Yarmal said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 23:13 IST

India, Australia can do more in tackling terrorism threat: Harinder Sidhu

New Delhi [India], Jun 12 (ANI): India and Australia can do more in tackling the threat of terrorism, besides strengthening economic order in the Indo-Pacific region, according to the Australian High Commissioner to New Delhi Harinder Sidhu.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 22:43 IST

Al Baqee organisation protest against attack on Islamic Heritage...

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Members of the Al Baqee Organisation on Wednesday held a protest in Delhi against the Saudi government's systematic attacks on UNESCO protected Islamic Heritage, as well as the violation of freedom rights in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 22:39 IST

World Sindhi Congress pays tribute to slain 'Sindhi heroes

Sheffield (United Kingdom), June 12 (ANI): World Sindhi Congress (WSC) and Sindhi Sangat United Kingdom (UK) - two organisations that have constantly been working for the rights and welfare of the community recently commemorated Sindhi Heroes day at Sheffield in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 20:11 IST

India proposes BCIM film fest to foster people to people relations

Yuxi City [China], Jun 12 (ANI): Former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Rajeet Mitter, on Wednesday proposed to hold Bangladesh, China, India, Myanmar (BCIM) film festival to foster people to people relations among the four countries.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:50 IST

UK HC rejects Nirav Modi's bail plea, says he destroyed evidence

London (United Kingdom) Jun 12 (ANI): The UK High Court on Wednesday denied bail to fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi on the grounds that he indulged in destruction of evidence and may fail to surrender if granted the relief.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 19:50 IST

India looks to resolve trade barriers with China as CSACF commences

Kunming [China], Jun 11 : As Yunan province is all set to host the China-South Asia Cooperation Forum (CSACF), Chairman of Indian Chamber of Commerce (North-East) Mahesh Saharia has said that such forums can be helpful in removing the existing trade barriers between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 17:36 IST

Afghanistan: 5 security personnel kiiled in erroneous airstrike

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jun 12 (ANI): At least five Afghan security personnel were killed and seven others sustained injuries in an erroneous airstrike on a military base in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province on Wednesday.

Read More
iocl