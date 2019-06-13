MoU signed between Himachal govt, FIZ to explore Ayurgenomics

Frankfurt [Germany], June 13 (ANI): A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the state of Himachal Pradesh and Frankfurt Innovation Zentrum (FIZ) in the fields of Ayurgenomics (Ayurveda and Genomics), precision medicine and precision agriculture.

It was signed on Wednesday in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who is on a visit to Germany and Netherland to attracts the investors to invest in the North-Indian state.

During the event, Thakur said that Himachal Pradesh had varied climatic conditions and diverse topography making it suitable for growing a wide range of medicinal plants.

He said that the state government would provide all possible help to the interested entrepreneurs for setting up their units in the state.

During the MoU ceremony, CEO FIZ Dr Christian Garbe made a detailed presentation on the working and mandate of FIZ. He also suggested for a cross-learning program to have a better understanding of the local requirements as well as how Ayurgenomics can play a pivotal role in the healthcare and wellness sectors.

Industries Minister Bikram Singh, Additional Chief Secretary cum Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Dr Shrikant Baldi, Additional Chief Secretary Industries Manoj Kumar, Director Industries Hans Raj Sharma, Special Secretary Abid Husain Sadiq, Pratibha Parkar Consulate General and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

