MQM founder Altaf Hussain (File photo)
MQM founder Altaf Hussain (File photo)

MQM founder Altaf Hussain arrested in London

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 02:28 IST

London [UK], Jun 12 (ANI): Exiled Pakistani politician and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain was arrested by the Scotland Yard in a dawn raid at his residence here on Tuesday, according to Pakistani media.
Fifteen officers, who took part in the early morning raid, took Hussain to a south London police station where he is under police custody.
Hussain's arrest was confirmed by MQM sources, Geo News reported.
The 65-year-old leader has been arrested in connection with a 2016 hate speech, where he had allegedly urged his supporters to take the law into their own hands.
Without naming Hussain, Metropolitan Police said in a statement that "the man who is aged in his 60s, was arrested at an address in north west London."
"He was arrested on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007. He was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE and taken to a south London police station, where he currently remains in police custody," it said.
"As part of the investigation, officers are carrying out a search at the north-west London address. Detectives are also searching a separate commercial address in north-west London," Metropolitan Police added.
"The investigation, which is being led by officers from the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, is focused on a speech broadcast in August 2016 by an individual associated with the MQM movement in Pakistan as well as other speeches previously broadcast by the same person," it further said.
Since the 1990s, Hussain has been living in the UK in a self-imposed exile following a crackdown on his party. He later gained British citizenship.
In the last three decades, MQM has dominated politics in Pakistan, particularly in Karachi, where the party has the support of Urdu-speaking Muhajirs, who migrated from India to Pakistan during the Partition in 1947.
Hussain regularly makes television addresses or telephone speeches to his supporters, where he heavily criticises the Pakistan Army and ISI for alleged "military oppression" of Muhajirs.
Hussain has been accused by his opponents of encouraging his party workers to indulge in violence.
Pakistani authorities have been repeatedly seeking the MQM chief's return to Pakistan to face trial in a number of murder and violence cases lodged against him.
In 2016, MQM was split into two factions -- MQM-L, led by Hussain, and MQM-P, the party based in Pakistan.
Hussain's faction had boycotted the last year's general elections in Pakistan, citing incidents of injustice meted out to the party workers at the hands of the Pakistan Army. The MQM-P is a part of the Imran Khan-led PTI coalition government.
Despite living in self-exile and the split in MQM, Hussain continues to wield considerable influence in the party. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 03:17 IST

Pak PM to form high-powered commission to probe corruption

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 12 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan late on Tuesday announced that he will form a high-powered commission to investigate graft in the last one decade, at a time when the country is grappling to overcome a severe financial crisis.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 00:50 IST

PNB scam: Nirav Modi bail hearing concludes, decision on Wednesday

London [UK], Jun 12 (ANI): A UK court here on Tuesday concluded the hearing of the bail plea of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who was arrested in March in connection with the USD two billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. The court will deliver its ruling at 10 am (local time) on Wedne

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 23:29 IST

Nepal: 4 children die after falling into school's septic tank

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 11 (ANI): Four children lost their lives after falling into the septic tank of a school in Nepal's far-western district of Darchula on Tuesday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 22:35 IST

7 killed after boat capsizes off Greek island of Lesvos

Athens [Greece], Jun 11 (ANI): At least seven people were killed after a boat carrying dozens of refugees capsized in the Aegean Sea off the coast of Greek island of Lesvos on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 20:38 IST

Hearing underway for Nirav Modi's bail plea in UK

London [UK], Jun 11 (ANI): The UK High Court on Tuesday began hearing the bail plea of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who was arrested on March 19 in connection with the USD two-billion Punjab National Bank fraud case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 20:15 IST

US delivers formal request to UK for Julian Assange's extradition

Washington DC [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): The United States Justice Department has delivered a formal request to the UK authorities for the extradition of Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange on the charges of violating the Espionage Act and conspiring to hack into a classified government computer.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 19:38 IST

NAB gets 11-day physical remand of former Pak President Zardari...

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 11 (ANI): An accountability court on Tuesday granted National Accountability Bureau (NAB) 11-day physical remand of former President Asif Ali Zardari, a day after he was arrested in connection with a money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 19:25 IST

Afghanistan: 10 Taliban terrorists killed in airstrikes

Wardak [Afghanistan], Jun 11 (ANI): 10 Taliban terrorists, including a commander, were killed in airstrikes in the Jalriz district here, an army statement said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 17:55 IST

Chemical castration bill signed into law in USA's Alabama

Alabama [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): Alabama's Governor, Kay Ivey, signed a chemical castration bill into law on Monday. The bill targets those who commit a sexual offence against children under 13 years of age in the US State.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 17:34 IST

Botswana High Court decriminalises homosexuality

Gaborone [Botswana], Jun 11 (ANI): In a major victory for gay rights campaigners in Africa, Botswana's High Court on Tuesday overruled a colonial-era law that criminalised homosexuality in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 16:54 IST

Nepal: 2 Indian pilgrims die as truck rams into bus

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 11 (ANI): Two Indian pilgrims died and several others sustained injuries when a bus carrying 60 passengers was rammed into from behind by a truck in Rautahat district, police said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 15:11 IST

US judge rules Missouri's only abortion clinic can remain open

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): A US court here on Monday issued an order to keep Missouri's only abortion clinic open.

Read More
iocl