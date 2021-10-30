'Multilateralism' best answer to COVID pandemic: Italian PM at G20 Rome Summit

Rome [Italy], October 30 (ANI): Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi on Saturday said that "multilateralism is the best answer" to deal with the problems posed by the COVID-19 pandemic across the world.

Speaking at the G20 meeting on the global economy and global health, Draghi said: "The pandemic has kept us apart. Earlier before we have faced protectionism, unilateralism, nationalism, but the more we go with all our challenges, the more it is clear the multilateralism is the best answer to the problem we face today."

"In many ways, it (multilateralism) is the only possible answer from the pandemic to climate change to fair and equitable taxation, going it alone is simply not an option. We must do what we all can do to overcome our difference. We must recall the spirit that led to the creation of this group," he added.

Furthermore, in his opening remarks at the first session of the G20 Rome Summit, Draghi said: "Almost two years since the start of the pandemic, we can finally look at the future with some optimism. Successful vaccination campaigns and coordinated actions from government and central banks have allowed the global economy to rebound."



"Many of our countries have launched recovery plans to boost growth, reduce inequalities, promote sustainability. Together, we are building a new economic modal and the world will be all the better for it. However, we must be aware of the challenges we face collectively," he added.

Talking about the World Health Organisation's (WHO) target of vaccinating 40 per cent of the global population by the end of 2021, the Italian Prime Minister said: "The pandemic is not over. In high-income countries, more than 70 per cent of the population has received at least one dose. In the poorest ones, this percentage drops to roughly 3 per cent. These differences are morally unacceptable and globally undermine."

"We are close to meeting the World Health Organisation's target of vaccinating 40 per cent of the global population by the end of 2021. Now we must do all we can to reach 70 per cent by mid-2022," he added.

"We must also continue to invest in research eliminated barriers, affecting the COVID-19 vaccine and enhance predictability in their delivery. We need to strengthen the supply chain by investing in vaccine manufacturing capacity at the local and regional levels," he said.

Draghi added, "As G20 presidency, Italy has the world to promote a more equitable recovery. The global health summit in Rome so countries and companies make generous vaccine packages for poor countries. We must make sure honoured them now." (ANI)

