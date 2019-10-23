Representative image
Murder investigation underway after 39 bodies found in southeast England

ANI | Updated: Oct 23, 2019 17:20 IST

London [UK], Oct 23 (ANI): An investigation is underway in Britain after 39 bodies were found in a truck container at an industrial park in southeast England.
Authorities found bodies of the victims, including that of a teen, at an Essex industrial park, CNN reported.
The British officials said the bodies were discovered at Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, near river Thames about 32 kilometers from central London.
"I'm appalled by this tragic incident in Essex. I am receiving regular updates and the Home Office will work closely with Essex Police as we establish exactly what has happened. My thoughts are with all those who lost their lives & their loved ones," wrote the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Twitter.The officials believe that the lorry containing the victims came from Bulgaria and entered Britain through Holyhead in Wales over the weekend.
"We are in the process of identifying the victims, however, I anticipate that this could be a lengthy process," Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said in a statement.
The Essex Police have detained a 25-year-old Irish truck driver on suspicion of murder.
"We have arrested the lorry driver in connection with the incident who remains in police custody as our inquiries continue. I appreciate this cordon (a line of police) is going to disrupt the activity of local businesses in the area and we will work to ensure that disruption is kept as short as possible," Mariner added.
"This is a tragic incident where a large number of people have lost their lives. Our inquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened," he added. (ANI)

