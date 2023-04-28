"My daughter made her husband a Prime Minister," UK PM Sunak's mother-in-law

London [UK], April 28 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's mother-in-law, Sudha Murty said that her daughter, Akshata Murty, "made her husband a Prime Minister."

Rishi Sunak's quick ascension to power has been highlighted before but his mother-in-law claims it was her daughter who made that possible.

His mother-in-law, Sudha Murty, has claimed in a video circulating online that because of her daughter, Rishi Sunak became the youngest prime minister of UK.

In the video, Sudha can be heard saying: "I made my husband a businessman. My daughter made her husband Prime Minister of the UK."

"The reason is the glory of the wife. See how a wife can change a husband. But I could not change my husband. I made my husband a businessman, and my daughter made her husband a Prime Minister," said Sudha Murty in an Instagram post.

Rishi Sunak married Akshata Murty in 2009, and the Prime Minister made a quick rise to power in the years that ensued.

The daughter of one of the world's wealthiest billionaires and with an estimated personal fortune of around Pound 730 million, Akshata Murty is a powerful woman. Her parents, who are from India and own a tech company worth billions, similarly kept out of the limelight.

Narayana Murthy, father of Akshata Murty is one of India's richest men and founder of the Infosys tech company.

Sunak is the youngest prime minister of UK in modern history at age 42, as well as the MP who became the Prime Minister in just seven years.

In the video of Murty's mother, she also speaks about how her daughter has influenced the prime minister's life in other ways, particularly his diet.

The Murthy family, she says, have long followed a tradition of fasting every Thursday.

"Yes, what should be started on Thursday, they started Infosys on Thursday, not only that! Not only that, but our son-in-law, who married our daughter, has been in England for 150 years from their ancestor's time, but they are very religious. After getting married, he asked why you start anything on Thursday. They said that we will go to Raghavendra Swami. He fasts every Thursday after just saying good day. Our son-in-law's mother fasts every Monday but our son-in-law fasts on Thursdays," said Sudha.

Rishi Sunak and his wife have been subject to repeated scrutiny over the last four years due to the billionaire status of his wife's father, which has raised questions about whether he has declared the full extent of his family's financial interests. (ANI)