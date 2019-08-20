Naidu bats for India-Latvia partnership

Riga [Latvia], Aug 20 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has said that Latvia could become an important partner for India as he underlined that the world economy is progressing towards the fourth Industrial Revolution where technology and innovations will play key roles.

Addressing the Indian community at the Latvian capital Riga on Monday, Naidu also said, "I see a lot of scope for Indian and Latvian companies to engage in new-age technologies through collaborations."

Noting that the bilateral trade between the two countries had immense potential, he called the Indian community here as "mediums for bringing foreign investments, technology, expertise and goodwill" to the two countries.

"We in India, are proud of our 30 million strong Diaspora all over the world. Your contributions to the progress and prosperity of your motherland are indeed praiseworthy," he stressed.

"You promote our rich cultural heritage and values. Your contribution is crucial in the development of our friendly relations and promoting people to people contact," the Vice President added.

Naidu, who arrived here on Saturday, is on a five-day three-nation tour to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, the first-ever high-level visit from India to the three Baltic countries.

He also appreciated the Indian community for carving out a niche for themselves in the East European country. "A lot of credit behind your happy and successful stay in the country must also go to the warm-hearted and generous Latvians and I compliment them for the same," he said.

Observing that the two countries enjoy friendly and cordial ties between each other, which have been growing steadily in diverse arenas since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1991, Naidu further stressed, "India is committed to strengthening its relations with Latvia in all spheres including business, investment, culture, and academics."

On Sunday, Naidu had called upon the Indian community in Lithuania to serve as a bridge in strengthening economic and cultural relations between the two countries.

He also visited the Lithuanian city of Kaunas and met with the Mayor, Visvaldas Matijosaitis, who hosted a lunch in Naidu's honour. The Mayor also presented the 'Key to the City' and 'The Coat of Arms of Lithuania', also known as Vytis, to the Vice President.

During his visit, Lithuania also backed India to have permanent membership in an expanded and reformed United Nations Security Council. (ANI)