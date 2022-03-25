NATO extends Stoltenberg's term as Secretary-General by a year

Brussels [Belgium], March 25 (ANI): North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Thursday (local time) extended the term of Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg by a year until September 30, 2023, according to a NATO statement.

The decision came after US President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders agreed to extend Stoltenberg's term at a NATO summit in Brussels.

Following this, Stoltenberg said that he is "honoured" by the decision of NATO leaders to extend his term.

"Honoured by the decision of #NATO Heads of State and Government to extend my term as Secretary-General until 30 September 2023. As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our Alliance strong and our people safe," tweeted Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg, former Norwegian prime minister, was named NATO Secretary-General in October 2014. His term was due to expire in September 2021. (ANI)