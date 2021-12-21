NATO must abandon ideological prejudices, maintain security: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Beijing [China], December 21 (ANI/Sputnik): NATO must abandon ideological prejudices, do more to maintain international and regional security, the Chinese Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.



"As the largest military alliance in the world, NATO must abandon the Cold War mentality and ideological prejudices, make more efforts to maintain international and regional security and stability," the ministry said, commenting on Russia's proposals on security guarantees.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia and the US and NATO on security guarantees.

The documents have already been handed to Washington and its allies. One of the points suggests NATO provide guarantees of non-expansion into Ukrainian territory. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that if NATO and the US do not respond to Russia's demand for security guarantees, it could lead to new confrontation. (ANI/Sputnik)

