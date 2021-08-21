NATO suspends all support to Afghanistan, calls for end to violence

Brussels [Belgium], August 21 (ANI): North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Friday announced that it has suspended all support to war-torn Afghanistan and called for an end to the violence in the nation following the Taliban's siege of Kabul.

"Under the current circumstances, NATO has suspended all support to the Afghan authorities. Any future Afghan government must adhere to Afghanistan's international obligations, safeguard the human rights of all Afghans, particularly women, children, and minorities, uphold the rule of law, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and ensure that Afghanistan never again serves as a safe haven for terrorists," NATO said in a press release.

On Friday, the Foreign Ministers of NATO met virtually to discuss Afghanistan's situation.



The ministers expressed their deep concerns over the serious human rights violations and abuses across Afghanistan and called for an immediate end to the violence.

The alliance stressed that its immediate task now is to meet its commitments to continue the safe evacuation of our citizens, partner country nationals, and at-risk Afghans.

"NATO will continue to promote the stable, prosperous Afghanistan that the Afghan people deserve and address the critical questions facing Afghanistan and the region, in the immediate future and beyond, including through our cooperation with regional and international partners, such as the European Union and United Nations," the alliance said in a statement.

Afghanistan is witnessing its worst-ever crisis in decades as the Taliban's control has forced people to flee the nation in afraid of their atrocities. (ANI)

