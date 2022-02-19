NATO's Stoltenberg says alliance remains open for dialogue with Russia

Brussels [Belgium], February 19 (ANI/Sputnik): NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said that the alliance remains open to dialogue with Russia and is ready to protect and defend its allies.



"Thank you @VP Kamala Harris for your personal commitment to #NATO & for the significant #US contribution to our Alliance. Transatlantic unity is key at this critical time. We remain open for dialogue with #Russia & determined to protect and defend all Allies," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of amassing troops near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for invasion. Russia has insisted that it has no intention of invading Ukraine, while stressing that it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.

Russia has also expressed concerns over NATO military activity near its borders and ongoing military support of Ukraine, including an increase in the number of Western instructors in the breakaway Donbas region. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow is not excluding that the "hysteria" around Ukraine fueled by the West is aimed at concealing Kiev's plans to sabotage the Minsk Agreements on Donbas. (ANI/Sputnik)

