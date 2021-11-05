Nearly 1,000 people with COVID-19 infections admitted to hospital in Bulgaria in last 24 hours

Sofia [Bulgaria], November 5 (ANI/Novinite): The number of new patients in a hospital with a coronavirus infection in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours is 954, data in the Unified Information Portal show. Of these, 89.62 per cent have not been vaccinated.



The total number of hospitalized to date is 8191, including 715 people in the intensive care unit.

135 people died during the past 24 hours, of which 93.33 per cent were unvaccinated. In total, since the beginning of the epidemic in our country, the victims of covid have been 24,589.

The active cases at the moment are 107,948, including 4,922 cases registered during the last 24 hours (with 39,957 tests performed), which is a decrease compared to the last days. The doses of vaccine administered over a 24-hour period were 19,553, and the cured people were 2,382. (ANI/Novinite)

