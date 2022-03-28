Nearly 5,000 Mariupol residents including 210 children killed in Russian shelling

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 28 (ANI): Authorities of Ukraine's Southeastern city of Mariupol estimated that Russian shelling and airstrikes have killed nearly 5,000 residents, including 210 children.

Taking to Twitter, Ukraine's local media outlet, The Kyiv Independent wrote, "Mariupol authorities estimate that Russian shelling and airstrikes have already killed nearly 5,000 residents, including 210 children. The southeastern port city has been under siege since March 1."

After Russia's offensive on Ukraine, western nations have imposed tough sanctions on the country. Russian President Vladimir Putin post west sanctions on Russian oil and gas announced that the west must pay for Russian gas in Rubles.

In a response to this announcement by Putin, German Minister Robert Habeck said that G7 won't pay for Russian gas in rubles. "All G7 ministers agreed completely that this (would be) a one-sided and clear breach of the existing contracts," he said.

Moreover, a prominent independent newspaper in Russia, Novaya Gazeta, terminates operations. "After a warning from the government, the paper is shutting down until the end of the war in Ukraine - which Novaya Gazeta, complying with the government demands, calls special operation," reported the media outlet.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the talks between Russia-Ukraine negotiators could take place in Istanbul on Tuesday but there are no plans for a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Moreover, the head of the Russian delegation and presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky previously said that Russia-Ukraine talks are ongoing every day in a video format.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. (ANI)