Nearly 60 German police officers injured in clashes with left-wing radicals in Berlin

Berlin [Germany], June 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Nearly 60 police officers in Berlin were injured during an attempt to evict an abandoned house occupied by left-wing radicals, the Berliner Zeitung newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing the city's law enforcement.

Stones and bottles were reportedly hurled at the police officers, but they still remained on duty despite sustained injuries.



According to the police, the protests during the eviction were staged by a group of some 200 people, their faces were covered with headscarves and balaclavas.

They set fire to makeshift barricades and pelted the police with stones from the rooftops of the neighbouring buildings. One person was detained.

To extinguish the fire, the police used special equipment, including a water cannon. (ANI/Sputnik)

