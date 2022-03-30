Nearly 80 disabled children arrive in Poland from war-torn Ukraine by train

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 30 (ANI): Nearly 80 disabled children accompanied by their guardians have been transferred to Poland from Central Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in Ukraine as Russia continues to gain a stronghold in the war-torn country.

In total 100 people arrived in the border town of Przemysl, Poland on Tuesday evening on the train, a spokesperson for the local Podkarpackie Voivode region, Michal Mielniczuk, told CNN on Wednesday.

They were taken to a reception centre in the city of Stalowa Wola. A total of 26 children were transferred via ambulances, as per Mielniczuk.

The spokesperson said that the children will be taken to Germany but they will stay for about three days in Stalowa Wola, Poland, where they will receive aid and support, as per the news channel.

As Russia's war on Ukraine is set to enter its sixth week, the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine has now crossed the 4 million mark, the chief of the UN refugee agency, Filippo Grandi said on Wednesday.



Taking to Twitter, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi wrote, "I have just arrived in Ukraine. In Lviv, I will discuss with the authorities, the UN and other partners ways to increase our support to people affected and displaced by this senseless war."

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the number of refugees fleeing Ukraine includes over 2,04,000 third-country nationals. IOM has been providing food, core-relief items, cash, and protection support including awareness-raising and counter-trafficking in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

More than 2.3 million Ukrainian refugees have fled to Poland, while hundreds of thousands have fled to neighbouring countries including Romania, Moldova and Hungary, reported CNN citing UN data.

Grandi has previously called the exodus of refugees from Ukraine "the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II."

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia. (ANI)

