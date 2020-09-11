Need to discuss further steps to promote cooperation between SCO and UN: Russian Foreign Minister

Moscow [Russia], September 10 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has emphasized on the need to discuss further steps to promote cooperation between the SCO and the UN, and ensure that the organisation makes greater contribution to shaping the multipolar world order.

"I believe that we need to discuss further steps to promote cooperation between the SCO and the UN, and ensure that our organisation makes an even greater contribution to shaping the multipolar world order with the central coordinating role of the UN and its Security Council," the Russian Foreign Minister said in his remarks at the SCO Foreign Ministers Council meeting.

"We are glad to welcome you to the official Meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member States, and would like to extend our sincere gratitude to you for accepting our invitation to gather in the Russian capital," he said.

The Russian Foreign Minister said this meeting opens the final stage in preparing the SCO Heads of State Council Meeting. "As President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said yesterday, it will take place in November via videoconference due to the sanitary and epidemiological situation," he said.

The Russian Foreign Minister said that the coronavirus infection has triggered complex political and economic processes around the world and has had a heavy impact on the entire system of international relations, testing the resilience of country-to-country ties and multilateral institutions.

"Building on its rich experience in ensuring equal and fruitful cooperation in politics, economy and humanitarian ties, as well as its effective working mechanisms, the SCO has been able to come up with adequate responses to the emerging risks and threats," he said.

The Russian Foreign Minister stated that the SCO's considerable potential is especially relevant today, when the "pressing need for collective efforts and cooperation is felt as never before in order to overcome the political and socioeconomic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic." (ANI)

