UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo)

Need to get Brexit done so we can move this country forward, says UK PM

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:41 IST

London [UK], Sept 28 (ANI): UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday emphasised on the need to "get Brexit done" so that the country can move forward and focus on other priorities.
"We need to get Brexit done so we can move this country forward & focus on our priorities - the NHS, policing & schools. #GetBrexitDone #CPC19," he said in a tweet.
The Prime Minister's remarks come days after the UK Supreme Court ruled that his decision to suspend parliament until October was "unlawful."
The unanimous decision, which upheld a ruling from Scotland's highest civil court, essentially rules that Johnson lied to the Queen when he asked her to suspend or "prorogue" Parliament, CNN had reported.
Announcing the findings, Supreme Court President, Lady Hale, had said Johnson's advice to the Queen "was unlawful because it had the effect of frustrating or preventing the ability of Parliament to carry out its constitutional functions without reasonable justification".
Hale said that prorogation was "extreme", came about in "exceptional circumstances", and that no evidence showed why such a long suspension was necessary.
Shortly after the development broke out, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said that the ruling shows that the Prime Minister had acted wrongly and should "consider his position" in view of the same. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 23:40 IST

