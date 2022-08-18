Netaji Bose exhibition unveiled in Munich as part of Amrit Mahotsav celebrations

Munich [Germany], August 18 (ANI): An exhibition on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was unveiled at the Chancery in Munich on Wednesday as part of a special week of Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, coinciding with Independence Day 2022.

Welcoming Dr Anita Bose, daughter of Netaji Bose, Indian Diaspora and Friends of India, Consul General Mohit Yadav stated, "The dream of Netaji for an Independent motherland was realised 75 years ago. Now, we have entered Amrit Kaal, or the period of 25 years, in which 1.3 billion Indians would aspire to make India into a developed country by 2047, as declared by Prime Minister Modi in his Red Fort address."

He said that his exhibition is a solemn tribute ahead of August 18 when the Japanese fighter plane carrying Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose supposedly went missing.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Bose conveyed her greetings to the Indian Diaspora and people of India on the completion of 75 years of India's Independence.



She stated August 17 is an opportune date for the opening of the exhibition on Netaji for a variety of reasons; first, it is taking place when India was completing 75 years of Independence and second, August 18 was a very important day in Netaji's life as he lost his life on this day prematurely.

"After 75 years of Independence, we can be very happy that India has come a long way and is planning on speedy development, which the Prime Minister had announced recently, with the goal to become a developed country or reach the stage of a developed country in 25 years," Dr Bose said.

She hoped that Netaji's vision to have a successful and wealthy country will come true in the next few decades. The Consulate is celebrating a special week of Amrit Mahotsav celebrations from August 15-21, 2022.

This includes the Unfurling of Tiranga ceremony at the post, the recently concluded Independence Day Cricket Cup at English Garden, Munich, screening of blockbuster movies like "Gadar-Ek Prem Katha" and "Rocketry", launching a video showcasing Indian dance forms in Munich, celebrations in Freiburg and a running photo exhibition on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in South Germany have been people driven, with about 80,000 strong Indian Diaspora showcasing Indian culture and festivals in various cities in the region. (ANI)

