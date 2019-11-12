External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met representatives of Dutch political parties.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met representatives of Dutch political parties.

Netherlands: Jaishankar meets Dutch political parties' representatives, discuss India-EU ties

ANI | Updated: Nov 11, 2019 20:57 IST

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Nov 11 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met representatives of Dutch political parties and discussed "future of multilateralism" and various regional issues.
Jaishnkar, who is on a two-day visit to the Netherlands, also discussed India and European Union ties with the representatives.
"An interesting exchange of views with Dutch political parties. Thank you Chair Foreign Affairs Committee @piadijkstra (Pietje Aafke Dijkstra). Discussed the future of multilateralism, India-EU ties and regional issues. Shared our perspectives on development and governance," he tweeted.
Earlier, Jaishankar met Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok and held a discussion on the global situation.
"Thank FM of Netherlands @ministerBlok for a great discussion on the global situation. Specially appreciate our visit together to the @mauritshuis Art Museum. Our exchanges brought out how much we share in our perspectives of the world," Jaishankar tweeted.
"Economic and commercial relations provide a strong underpinning of bilateral cooperation. During the recently concluded State visit, the largest ever trade delegation comprising of 250 members from 140 companies and organisations accompanied the Dutch Royals to India," the statement by the government before Jaishnakar's visit said.
India and the Netherlands have a long history of friendly bilateral relations going back to more than 400 years, encompassing many areas of shared interest. The Netherlands is one of the first three countries that established diplomatic relations with independent India in 1947.
The two countries have witnessed a series of high-level exchanges in recent years. Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima concluded a highly successful State visit to India from October 14-18.
Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte visited India in May 2018 along with a high-level delegation comprising four Cabinet ministers and the Mayor of the Hague. He was also accompanied by a trade mission comprising of 130 companies and institutions and nearly 200 trade representatives.
Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Rutte also met on December 1, 2018 on the sidelines of the G20 in Buenos Aires and held discussions on boosting economic and cultural ties between India and the Netherlands.
The Netherlands was the third-largest investor in India in FY 2018-2019 with an investment worth USD 3.87 billion.
The cumulative investments from the Netherlands to India in the period from April 2000 - June 2019 amounts to $28.7 billion.
The Netherlands is also a major investment destination for Indian companies with a total investment by Indian companies estimated over $12 billion as in March 2018. (ANI)


Updated: Nov 12, 2019 11:28 IST

Boeing expects 737 MAX to resume commercial service in Jan 2020

Chicago [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Boeing expects to resume the deliveries of the grounded 737 MAX jets in December following certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and it could be able to start commercial service of the jets in January, next year, the company said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 10:21 IST

Pak Cabinet to decide on removing Nawaz Sharif from ECL today

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 12 (ANI): The Pakistan cabinet will decide on removing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from the Exit Control List (ECL) based on the recommendations from a sub-committee which is slated to take up the matter on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:48 IST

Evo Morales boards plane for Mexico, says will return to Bolivia...

New Delhi [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Former Bolivian President Evo Morales has boarded a plane for Mexico where he has been granted political asylum, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard confirmed on Monday evening.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 09:12 IST

Bangladesh: 15 killed in head-on train collision in Brahmanbaria district

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Nov 12 (ANI): At least 15 people were killed and several others sustained injuries when two passenger trains collided head-on in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:43 IST

Former US President Jimmy Carter hospitalised

Washington DC [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): Former United States President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta on Monday evening ahead of a procedure to relieve brain pressure caused by bleeding due to his recent falls, the Carter Centre said.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 08:21 IST

US condemns violence in Hong Kong, calls for police, protestors...

Washington DC [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): The United States on Monday condemned the violence witnessed during the anti-government protests in Hong Kong and called for both police and protestors alike to exercise restraint.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 05:59 IST

Evo Morales accepts political asylum granted by Mexico

Mexico City [Mexico], Nov 12 (ANI): Evo Morales, who had announced his resignation as Bolivian president a day earlier, on Monday (local time) accepted the political asylum offered by the Mexican government.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 05:29 IST

Chinese, Malaysian companies develop 'energy bus' for ASEAN markets

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Nov 12 (ANI): China's Zhongtong Bus Holding Co., Ltd. and Malaysian automotive manufacturer Terus Maju Services (TMS) have signed an agreement to develop new 'energy buses' for the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) markets.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 05:01 IST

Judge says Trump can't sue New York AG in court to stop release...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 12 (ANI): A federal judge on Monday (local time) dismissed New York's attorney general and state tax commissioner as defendants in President Donald Trump's lawsuit seeking to block a House of Representatives committee from obtaining his New York state tax returns.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 04:02 IST

3 bomb blasts kill 7 in northeast Syrian town near Turkey border

Damascus [Syria], Nov 12 (ANI): At least seven people were killed and 70 others sustained injuries when three car bombs exploded nearly simultaneously in the largely Kurdish city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria near the Turkish police.

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 03:42 IST

James Le Mesurier, British founder of White Helmets, found dead...

Ankara [Turkey], Nov 12 (ANI): James Le Mesurier, a former British army officer, who had founded the organisation that trained the Syrian rescue group known as the White Helmets, was found dead in Istanbul on Monday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 03:24 IST

Russian scholar found disposing chopped body parts of young...

Moscow [Russia], Nov 12 (ANI): A prominent Russian historian appeared in court in St. Petersburg on Monday (local time) in a grisly murder case that has grabbed headlines across the country.

Read More
iocl