Schiphol Airport (Representative image)
Netherlands: Military police investigating 'suspicious situation' at Schiphol Airport

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 01:07 IST

Amsterdam [Netherlands], Nov 7 (ANI): The Dutch Royal Military police are investigating a "suspicious situation" at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Wednesday (local time).
The incident is taking place onboard AirEuropa's UX1094 flight to Madrid, according to Russia Today
According to a tweet posted on Schiphol's official Twitter account, the police are looking at "a situation on board a plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.".
It is Europe's third busiest airport, after London's Heathrow and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.
Emergency services, including a trauma helicopter, are arriving at the scene, and several departure gates have reportedly been locked down, reported Russia Today.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

