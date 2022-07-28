New Zealand logs 7,627 new COVID-19 community cases

Wellington [New Zealand], July 28 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand recorded 7,627 new community cases of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

There are now a total of 1,455 deaths confirmed as attributable to COVID-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor since the pandemic began in New Zealand, it said.

A total of 312 COVID-19 cases have recently travelled overseas, it added.



Currently, 827 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 24 in intensive care units or high dependency units.

New Zealand has reported 1,585,215 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic hit the country in early 2020.

The country is currently under the orange settings of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings. (ANI/Xinhua)

