New Zealand reports 4,429 community cases of COVID-19

Wellington [New Zealand], June 26 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 4,429 community cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

The ministry also reported six deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday.



Of the 4,429 community cases of COVID-19, 409 cases were from the largest city Auckland. There were 86 new cases of COVID-19 reported at the New Zealand border on Sunday, according to the ministry.

New Zealand has reported 1,301,319 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country is currently under the orange settings of the COVID-19 Protection Framework, where there is no limit for gatherings. (ANI/Xinhua)

