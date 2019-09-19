Nirav Modi's judicial custody extended till Oct 17 by London court

London (United Kingdom), Sept 19 (ANI): A London court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi till October 17 in connection with Rs 13,500-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case.

The 48-year-old businessman appeared before the Westminster Magistrates' Court via video link from Wandsworth prison in south-west London, where he is currently lodged.

The diamantaire and his nephew Mehul Choksi are the main accused in the PNB loan default case. The duo fled the country in January last year before the scam came to light.

Modi was arrested on March 19 by Scotland Yard in connection with the case and is in prison since then.

He has not returned to India despite repeated summonses from Indian probe agencies and courts. India is seeking his extradition to make him face the law of the land for allegedly committing the economic offences. (ANI)

