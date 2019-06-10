Visual from fire site in East London.
Visual from fire site in East London.

No casualties reported in fire at East London flats

ANI | Updated: Jun 10, 2019 01:24 IST

London [UK], Jun 10 (ANI): No casualties have been reported in the fire that broke out at Samuel Garside House by Riverside Barking in East London on Sunday, London Fire Brigade confirmed.
The fire was doused within an hour by firefighters.
Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters were present at the scene of the incident to douse the blaze, said London Fire Brigade.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
The blaze took hold from the ground to the sixth floor of the building, at around 3:30 pm (local time). (ANI)

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 00:36 IST

Violence erupts during Hong Kong protest against China extradition bill

Hong Kong [Hong Kong], Jun 10 (ANI): Scenes of violence between police forces and demonstrators were witnessed outside Hong Kong's Legislative Council on Sunday during a protest march against the recently proposed extradition rules by the Chinese government.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 23:25 IST

Massive fire breaks out in eastern London

London [UK], Jun 9 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a block of luxury flats in eastern London on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 22:48 IST

Trump refutes claims Mexico agreed to take border actions months...

Washington D.C. [US], Jun 9 (ANI): Refuting the claims made in a recent report by New York Times that Mexico had agreed to take border action months before Donald Trump announced tariff deal, the US President said on Sunday that much of what was in the recent deal signed on Friday was not accomplished

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 21:48 IST

Pope Francis appeals for peace in Sudan following military crackdown

Vatican City [Vatican City] Jun 9 (ANI): In the wake of the recent military crackdown in Sudan that left at least 113 pro-democracy protestors dead last week, Pope Francis on Sunday appealed for peace and resumption of dialogues between the opposing factions in the African country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 20:48 IST

Earth anthem penned by Indian poet-diplomat premiered in Europe

Amsterdam [Netherlands], June 9 (ANI): In a proud moment for the nation, an earth anthem penned by Indian poet and diplomat Abhay Kumar was recently performed at Amsterdam Business Gala Awards.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 20:28 IST

Amid continuing US sanctions, Javad Zarif urges Europe to...

Tehran [Iran], Jun 9 (ANI): Iran on Sunday reiterated its threat to further withdraw from its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) in case the European countries do not normalise economic ties with the Tehran amid continued US sanctions.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 20:21 IST

Sudan's pro-military movement calls for nationwide 'civil disobedience'

Khartoum [Sudan], Jun 9 (ANI): In the aftermath of a bloody military crackdown that left at least 113 people dead in Khartoum, Sudan's pro-military movement has called for a nationwide 'civil disobedience' movement to demand civilian rule in the country.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 19:10 IST

London: Baloch organisations hold joint campaign against...

London [UK], Jun 9 (ANI): The World Baloch Organization (WBO) and the Baloch Republican Party (BRP) have jointly launched a human rights awareness campaign in London.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:16 IST

Mortal remains of 12 Indians killed in Dubai bus accident brought home

New Delhi [India], Jun 9 (ANI): The mortal remains of all 12 Indians who passed away in a bus accident in Dubai reached India on Sunday, according to the Consul General of India in Dubai.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 18:11 IST

Neighbourhood First: Modi wraps up 2-nation visit to Maldives, Sri Lanka

New Delhi [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Highlighting the importance India attaches to its neighbourhood, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wrapped up his first bilateral overseas trip to Maldives and Sri Lanka after assuming office for a second term.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:31 IST

Massive protest in Hong Kong against China extradition bill

Hong Kong [China], Jun 9 (ANI): Tens of thousands of protestors took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to protest against the recently proposed extradition rules by the government that would allow criminal suspects in the city to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Read More

Updated: Jun 09, 2019 17:31 IST

Afghanistan: 4 Taliban militants killed after IED explodes prematurely

Kabul [Afghanistan], June 9 (ANI): At least four Taliban militants were killed and one sustained injury after an improvised explosive device (IED) went off prematurely in the central province of Daikundi on Sunday.

Read More
iocl