No change in UNGA plans after 'submarine deal', says France

Paris [France], September 22 (ANI): France has not changed its plans for United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in view of the submarine deal between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, said an Elysee spokesperson.

"The Foreign Minister was always going to represent France at the UNGA, the submarines deal did not change our plans," she said, reported CNN.

The government said that it was betrayed by Australia when Canberra pulled out of their multi-billion dollar defence deal and instead attained the nuclear-powered submarines from the US and the UK, through a new deal.



Prime Minister of Australia on Sunday said that Canberra was concerned about the conventional submarines it ordered from France, which would not meet its strategic needs, reported CNN.

Earlier, France had recalled its ambassadors from Canberra and Washington after Australia pulled back from a multi-billion dollar deal to build French submarines.

France accused Australia of cancelling the French submarine deal in favour of American nuclear-powered vessels. (ANI)

