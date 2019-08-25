President Donald Trump at a G-7 Working Session on the Global Economy on Sunday.
President Donald Trump at a G-7 Working Session on the Global Economy on Sunday.

No plans to declare national emergency, says Trump amid US-China trade war

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 18:02 IST

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he has no plans to declare a national emergency to force businesses to leave China over the latter's trade practices, saying Washington is getting along very well with Beijing "right now".
In response to a question by a reporter at the G7 summit on whether he would use the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977, Trump said, "Well, I have the right to. If I want, I could declare a national emergency."
But he added, "Actually we're getting along very well with China right now. We're talking. I think they want to make a deal much more than I do," The New York Times reported.
On Friday, Trump had asked American companies to "immediately start looking for an alternative to China," including shifting manufacturing of their products to the US after Beijing imposed additional tariffs on USD 75 billion worth of US goods.
Asked whether he was having second thoughts on escalating the trade war with China, he said, "Yeah, sure, why not? Might as well.", but added, "I have second thoughts about everything."
China had two days ago announced its plans to impose an additional tariff on USD 75 billion worth of US products, in retaliation to Trump's threats to impose new duties on Chinese imports next month. The new duties would be implemented in two batches - the first from September 1 and the second from December 15, reported South China Morning Post. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 17:34 IST

Hong Kong protest: Police fire water cannons at demonstrators

Hong Kong, Aug 25 (ANI): The Hong Kong police on Sunday used water cannon trucks and fired several rounds of tear gas on protesters who threw bricks on them during the protests, bringing the several weeks of peaceful demonstrations to an end.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 16:16 IST

Pak atrocities in Karachi, Sindh greater than what it claims in J-K: MQM

London [UK], Aug 25 (ANI): The Central Coordination Committee (CCC) of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) has said that Pakistan is committing atrocities in Karachi and other cities of Sindh province, which are comparatively greater than what it claims is happening in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 15:47 IST

India, Bahrain agree to strengthen counter-terrorism efforts

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): India and Bahrain agreed to further enhance cooperation in the field of security, counter-terrorism and the exchange of intelligence and information, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden visit to the Gulf nation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 15:09 IST

Pak Senate Chairman cancels UAE trip over highest civilian...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 25 (ANI): Pakistan Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to cancel his pre-scheduled visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the gulf country honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with "Order of Zayed" during his visit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 13:40 IST

Bahrain pardons 250 Indian prisoners

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 25 (ANI): In a humanitarian gesture, the Bahrain Government has pardoned 250 Indians serving sentences in the country. The decision was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden visit to the Gulf country as part of his thee-nation tour.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:58 IST

PM Modi leaves for France to attend G7 summit

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for France on Sunday to take part in the G7 summit, where India has been invited as a partner country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:06 IST

Bahrain: PM Modi offers prayers at Shreenathji Temple in Manama

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday offered prayers at the Shreenathji Temple here, shortly before his departure for France to attend the G7 summit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 11:36 IST

Military prepared to thwart 'misadventure' from India: Pak Army Chief

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 25 (ANI): In the wake of recent developments in the region, Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Saturday said the military was fully aware and prepared to thwart any "misadventure" or "aggression" from India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 07:15 IST

PM Modi to visit Shreenathji Temple in Bahrain today

Manama [Bahrain], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit the Shreenathji Temple here today before departing to attend the G7 summit in Biarritz.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 06:40 IST

Typhoon Bailu makes landfall in China's Fujian

Fujian [China], Aug 25 (ANI): Typhoon Bailu made landfall in China's Fujian on Sunday morning, according to Chinese state media.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 06:21 IST

'Under no condition' EU agrees to reinvite Russia to G7, says Tusk

Paris [France], Aug 25 (ANI): European Council President Donald Tusk on Saturday said that the European Union (EU) can "under no condition" agree to reinvite Russia to the G7.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 05:27 IST

Trump says lunch with Macron 'best' meeting they have had yet

Biarritz [France], Aug 25 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on late Saturday night claimed that lunch with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron was the "best meeting" they have had yet.

Read More
iocl