No travel bans will be introduced in Russia during non-working days: Kremlin

Moscow [Russia], October 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Closing the borders of Russia's regions is a last-resort measure that is unwanted, and no travel bans will be introduced during the non-working days despite epidemiologists' concerns, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.



"Closing borders and regional borders is certainly a last-resort measure that is not welcomed, especially regional border closures ... At the same time, epidemiologists express concerns as many people decided to travel [during the non-working days, declared to curb further coronavirus spreading]. Some epidemiological consequences are possible. On the other hand, this is not prohibited. No bans have been introduced and no bans are planned," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman expressed hope that the situation will improve thanks to the implemented measures. (ANI/Sputnik)

