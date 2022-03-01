'Nobody can break us': Ukrainian President Zelenskyy at European Parliament

Brussels [Belgium], March 1 (ANI: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukrainians received a standing ovation after he addressed the European Parliament as the Russian military operation entered its sixth day, where he said that Ukrainians are fighting for their land.

Speaking at an extraordinary session virtually of the European Parliament on Tuesday, he informed that all the major cities of Ukraine are blocked at present time.

"We're fighting for our land and our freedom despite the fact that all our cities are now blocked. Nobody is going to break us, we are strong, we are Ukrainians," he said.



Russian military operation which started last week turned into in large conflict with casualties running into thousands.



Fighting in Ukraine has so far pushed more than 500,000 people across the country's borders, according to the UN refugee agency.

Reports say that more than 20 people have been injured in an explosion in Ukraine's second-biggest city Kharkiv on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday called for an immediate ceasefire on the fifth day of tensions between the two countries, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to evolve rapidly.

Raising concern over the ongoing situation in Ukraine due to the military operation by Russia, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that escalating violence in Kyiv is resulting in the death of civilians.

Asserting that "enough is enough", the Secretary-General during the 11th Emergency Special Session on Ukraine said that the soldiers need to move back to barracks and civilians must be protected in Ukraine.

Earlier on Monday, negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine to resolve the ongoing conflict between the two countries had begun in the Gomel region of Belarus. (ANI)

