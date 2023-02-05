Northeast tourist attractions showcased at Indian pavilion at Brussels Expo

Brussels [Belgium], January 5 (ANI): Striking visuals of major tourist attractions of the Northeast were on display at the Indian pavilion showcased in the Salon des Vacances 2023 tourism trade fair held from February 2-5, 2023 at the Brussels Expo in Belgium.

The Indian pavilion focused on attracting visitors to experience the Northeastern states of the country.

Bringing vibrant visuals and videos showing the colourful and exotic scenes from the eight Northeastern states of India, under the theme 'Paradise Unexplored', the India pavilion highlighted the unique travel experiences of the region, according to a press release issued by the Indian Embassy in Brussels on Sunday.

The Salon des Vacances or the Brussels Holiday Fair is the largest annual tourism trade fair in Belgium which is in its 64th edition this year. It features companies active in the tourism industry from regions from across Europe.

On display at the pavilion were promotional material and postcards depicting the splendours of the eight states. This is the first occasion when the Northeastern region of India has been featured in a major tourism event in Brussels, the capital of the European Union, and it offered curious local visitors a view into this part of India, according to the embassy release.



Western Europe is among the top three source regions of foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs) in India, with around 22 per cent of FTAs coming to India from the region in 2021.

On display at the pavilion were visuals of the waterfalls and living root bridges of Meghalaya, wildlife of Kaziranga National Park in Assam, snowy passes in the Himalayas in Arunachal Pradesh, majestic palaces of Tripura, lush green valleys of Nagaland and Mizoram, hilly treks in Sikkim and the floating flora and fauna of Loktak lake in Manipur.

Significant interest was generated among visitors as many were not familiar with India's northeast region.



Many visitors collected information about the region and contact details of travel help desks of the different states and expressed enthusiasm about travelling to the region. Officials from the Embassy of India in Brussels were present at the pavilion to provide information and assistance to interested visitors. Special yoga sessions were also organized for visitors at the pavilion on all four days of the expo. (ANI)

