Norway announces USD 2.4 mln aid towards COVID relief in India

New Delhi [India] April 28 (ANI): Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide on Wednesday announced a contribution of USD 2.4 million to India to help it tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

According to Norway in India, this contribution will be transferred at the earliest and it is to be channeled through the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

"The Norwegian government has announced a contribution of 20 million Norwegian Kroners (2.4 mn USD) towards COVID relief in India, to be channeled through the WHO and the IFRC," Norway in India said in a statement.

The Norwegian support will be used to scale up ambulance services, blood donation services and medical helplines, buy equipment such as oxygen tanks for ambulances and procure and distribute hygiene products to migrant workers and other vulnerable groups, among other things, the statement read.



Several other countries including Iran, Russia, Australia, Canada, Germany, Bhutan, and the EU have also extended support to India.

Announcing the contribution, the Norwegian Ambassador to India, Hans Jacob Frydenlund said, "First of all, we send our deepest sympathies and support to all our Indian friends. Norway is making a contribution to the efforts of the Indian government and its people through funds via the WHO and the Indian Red Cross society. We stand with you in this time of crisis, with the hope that the second wave will recede soon."

"There is a dynamic Norwegian business community in India also currently preparing to help in the best and quickest ways possible," Ambassador Frydenlund added.

India reported over 3.60 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and close to 3,300 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases, 3,293 related deaths, and 2,61,162 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 29,78,709, as per the health ministry update on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

