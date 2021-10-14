Representative image
Representative image

Norwegian Police say detained Danish citizen suspected of Kongsberg archery attack

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2021 09:16 IST


Oslo [Norway], October 14 (ANI/Sputnik): A 37-year-old Danish citizen has been detained in the southern Norwegian town of Kongsberg over suspicions of staging the deadly archery attack, police said on Thursday.

On late Wednesday, a man fired arrows from a bow in a crowded place in Kongsberg, leaving five people killed and two more injured, including a police officer.
"A 37-year-old man has been detained and charged with killing five people and injuring two others in downtown Kongsberg on late Wednesday. The man is a Danish citizen but lives in Kongsberg," police said in a statement.
The motives of the suspect remain unknown. (ANI/Sputnik)

Loading...
iocl
iocl