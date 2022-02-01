Not intimidated, says Canadian PM as protests against COVID rules continue

Ottawa [Canada], February 1 (ANI): Responding to ongoing anti-COVID rule protests in Ottawa, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said Canadians were disgusted by the behaviour of some protesters but he would not be intimidated by those hurling abuse.

"I know this pandemic is frustrating. It's frustrating that, after two years, we're not done fighting COVID-19. But over the past few days, Canadians have been shocked - and, frankly, disgusted - by the behaviour displayed by some people protesting in our nation's capital," Trudeau said in a series of tweets.

Taking to Twitter, Trudeau said "I want to be very clear: We're not intimidated by those who hurl abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless. We won't give in to those who fly racist flags. And we won't cave in to those who engage in vandalism, or dishonour the memory of our veterans."



He continued saying that there is no place in Canada for this behaviour and those who are responsible for it should stop.

"There is no place in Canada for this behaviour. So, to those responsible: It needs to stop. And to those who joined the convoy but are uncomfortable with the symbols of hatred and division on display: Be courageous and speak out. Do not stand for, or with, intolerance and hate," Trudeau further tweeted.

Trudeau's comments came as a protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandate continued in Ottawa.

Earlier, Trudeau and his family left their home in the country's capital and shifted to a secret location after a large-scale protest opposing COVID vaccine mandates converged on Parliament Hill.

Meanwhile, Trudeau on Monday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, he said, "This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19. I'm feeling fine - and I'll continue to work remotely this week while following public health guidelines. Everyone, please get vaccinated and get boosted." (ANI)

