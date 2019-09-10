NRC a statutory, transparent process monitored by Supreme Court: India at UNHRC

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 10 (ANI): India on Tuesday asserted that the National Register of Citizens in Assam is a "statutory, transparent and non-discriminatory legal process" monitored by its Supreme court and that its implementation would comply with Indian laws and is consistent with its democratic traditions.

Making the national statement during the general debate at the UNHRC session, Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East) in External Affairs Ministry said, "NRC is a statutory, transparent, nondiscriminatory legal process mandated and monitored by Supreme Court of India. Any decision that is taken during its implementation will comply with Indian Law and will be consistent with India's democratic traditions."

The statement comes after United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said that the NRC verification process has caused great uncertainty and anxiety, with some 1.9 million people having been excluded from the final list published on August 31.

She appealed the Indian government to ensure "due process during the appeals process, prevent deportation or detention, and ensure people are protected from statelessness".

The final list of Assam's NRC was released on August 31, 2019. More than 19 lakh of the 3.29 crore applicants in Assam were left out of the final National Register of Citizens. A total of 3,11,21,004 persons were found eligible for inclusion in the final NRC list.

India's Ministry of Home Affairs has assured that those excluded from the final list will not be immediately sent to dentition centres and they can appeal. (ANI)

