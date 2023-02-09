NSA Ajit Doval calls on Vladimir Putin, discuss India-Russia strategic partnership

Moscow [Russia], February 9 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday called on Russian President Vladimir Putin and agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership.

Doval, who is in Moscow at present for the fifth Multilateral Meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils and National Security Advisers on Afghanistan also held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral and regional issues with Putin, according to the Indian Embassy in Moscow.

Taking to Twitter, the Official handle of the Embassy of India in Russia wrote, "NSA Ajit Doval called on HE President Putin. Wide-ranging discussion on bilateral and regional issues. Agreed to continue work towards implementing the India-Russia strategic partnership."

Ajit Doval, who participated in the fifth Multilateral Meeting of Secretaries of Security Councils and National Security Advisers on Afghanistan in Moscow on Wednesday, also reiterated the call for an inclusive and representative government in Kabul and the need for collective efforts to fight terrorism.

Sources said Doval noted that no country should be allowed to use Afghan territory to export terrorism and natural resources of Afghanistan should be utilised first for the welfare of its people.



Apart from Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan were represented at the meeting.

Various issues related to Afghanistan were discussed, including the security situation and humanitarian challenges facing the country.

The NSA said India is and will remain an important stakeholder in Afghanistan. He said India always stood by the people of Afghanistan and will always support collective efforts to help the Afghan people build a prosperous and vibrant nation once again.

The Embassy of India in Russia said in a tweet that NSA Doval stressed the well-being and humanitarian needs of Afghans.

"He reiterated the call for an inclusive and representative government in Afghanistan and the need for collective efforts to fight terrorism," it added.

The third round of the Multilateral Security Dialogue on Afghanistan was held in New Delhi under the chairmanship of NSA Ajit Doval in November 2021. The fourth meeting was held in Dushanbe, Tajikistan in May 2022. (ANI)

