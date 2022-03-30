NSA Doval holds talks with German counterpart in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met Jens Plotner, Security and Foreign Policy Adviser to the German Chancellor on Wednesday in New Delhi, sources said.

The two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral issues as well as major global developments, including in their respective regions, sources said.

The visit of the German Security and Foreign Policy Adviser comes at a time when several other high-level foreign dignitaries are visiting India for consultations on ongoing bilateral, regional and multilateral issues, they further informed.





According to sources, the two sides today reaffirmed the strength and resilience of the strategic partnership between the two countries and the immense potential that it holds for mutual benefit.

They agreed that the forthcoming 6th Inter-Governmental Consultations would provide an opportunity for the leadership on both sides to engage and intensify the bilateral partnership.

The sources informed that NSA and his German counterpart also discussed recent developments in their respective regions.

The NSA emphasized India's consistent approach to the peaceful settlement of disputes in accordance with international law and our commitment to the UN Charter and the principles of respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all States.

Both sides agreed to remain engaged on issues of mutual interest, sources said. (ANI)

