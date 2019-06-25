Media awaiting arrival of the Obama family to Villa Oleandra, the home of American star George Clooney, in the northern Italian lakefront hamlet of Laglio
Obamas spend luxurious European vacation along with Clooneys in Lake Como

ANI | Updated: Jun 25, 2019 02:11 IST

Rome [Italy], Jun 25 (ANI): Former US President Barack Obama on Monday was spotted riding a boat on the waters of Lake Como in Italy alongside American actor George Clooney.
The former President, who is currently on a European getaway along with his wife Michelle and daughters Sasha and Malia, continued their luxurious European vacation over the weekend with Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, who share a home in Lake Como, People reported.
Clooney, 58, has been a longtime supporter of Obama. In 2012, the Academy Award winner raised USD15 million for Obama's re-election campaign at a fundraiser he hosted at his Los Angeles home.
The actor and humanitarian activist had called the 44th President a "good man" and "a good friend", The Hill reported.
Quoting sources, People further reported that days after Sasha's high school graduation in Washington, the Obama family started their trip in the South of France last Friday, where they were spotted in Provence -- hiking, dining out and absorbing the area's rich culture.
While the Obama office declined to discuss the family's plans, the paparazzi closely tracked the four. According to the Italian state media, the family was also spotted stopping by the estate of a close friend and Irish singer-songwriter, Bono, in Eze in southeastern France.
Before flying to Milan to meet the Clooneys over the weekend, the Obamas on Friday also dined with Monaco's Prince Albert II at one of the world's most breathtaking locations on the French Riviera in Western Europe.
"There was incredible security involved but they had dinner together at The Grill Friday evening," one observer was quoted as saying.
The open-air restaurant on the top floor of Monte Carlo's Hotel de Paris has an unparalleled view overlooking the principality's historic Garnier Opera House, the casino and a panoramic view of the harbour and Mediterranean coastline. (ANI)

