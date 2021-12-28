Omicron becomes dominant COVID-19 variant in Netherlands

The Hague [Netherlands], December 28 (ANI/Xinhua): The Omicron variant of COVID-19 caused more than 50 percent of infections in the Netherlands over the past week, replacing Delta as the dominant variant, the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) announced on Tuesday.



"The faster spread of this Omicron variant will lead to additional infections in the near future, which will also increase the number of hospital admissions," the RIVM said.





The Dutch government therefore imposed a lockdown on Dec. 19.



With only essential shops remaining open, the government hopes the lockdown and the current booster campaign will reduce pressure on the country's healthcare system as much as possible.



From Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, the number of positive tests in the Netherlands fell by 11 percent to a total of 84,398, compared to a decrease of 19 percent during the previous seven days. Fewer people were hospitalized with COVID-19, specifically 1,063 patients, a decrease of 26 percent compared to the previous week. (ANI/Xinhua)

