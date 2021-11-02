'One Sun, One World, One Grid' will reduce carbon footprints, energy cost: PM Modi at COP26

Glasgow [UK], November 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday backed the 'One Sun, One World and One Grid' initiative at COP26 here in Glasgow, saying that it will not only reduce storage needs but also enhance the viability of solar projects.

Delivering his remarks at the ''Accelerating Clean Technology Innovation and Deployment' event at COP26, the Prime Minister reiterated the idea for the One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG) initiative that was put forth by PM Modi, at the First Assembly of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) in October 2018.

"One Sun, One World & One Grid will not only reduce storage needs but also enhance the viability of solar projects. This creative initiative will not only reduce carbon footprints and energy cost but also open a new avenue for cooperation between different countries and regions," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister launched the Green Grids Initiative- One Sun One World One Grid (GGI-OSOWOG), jointly with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson today.

Noting the benefits of Solar energy, PM Modi said that the only challenge with the OSOWOG initiative is that this energy is only available during the daytime and is dependent on the weather.

"Solar energy is totally clean and sustainable. Challenge is that this energy is only available during the daytime and is dependent on the weather. 'One Sun, One World & One Grid' is the solution to this problem. Through a worldwide grid, clean energy can be transmitted to anywhere & anytime," he said.

Prime Minister Modi further expressed hope that a common and strong global grid can be developed through cooperation between countries on this initiative.

"I am hopeful that a common and strong global grid can be developed through cooperation between 'One Sun, One World & One Grid' and 'Green Grid' initiatives. Indian space agency ISRO is going to provide a solar calculator application to the world," PM Modi said.

In May 2021, the United Kingdom and India agreed to combine forces of the Green Grids Initiative and the One Sun One World One Grid initiative and jointly launch GGI-OSOWOG at the COP26 summit being hosted by the UK at Glasgow in November 2021. (ANI)