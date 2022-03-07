Op Ganga: Indian student shot at and injured in Ukraine's Kyiv being flown back from Poland; expected to land in Delhi today

Rzeszow [Poland], March 7 (ANI): Harjot Singh, the Indian student who was shot at and injured in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv is being flown back to India on an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft as part of the Central government's evacuation programme "Operation Ganga".

Earlier in the day, Harjot met Union Minister General VK Singh at Poland airport.

The student has crossed the Ukrainian border and entered neighbouring Poland and is among the stranded Indians being brought back. His flight is expected to land at the Hindon Air Base later this evening.

Meanwhile, speaking to ANI in Delhi, an elated father of the student said, "We are very happy and are going to Hindan airport to receive him. I want to thank PM Modi, MoS MEA Meenakashi Lekhi and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa for helping us and evacuating our son"

"I am happy that my son is coming. I thank the Govt of India and the media for helping and supporting us," added Harjot Singh's mother.



Earlier, the student had told ANI that he sustained multiple injuries after bullets were fired upon his car in which he was travelling in Kyiv in Ukraine.

"This is February 27 incident. We were three people in a cab on our way to the third checkpoint where we were told to return due to security reasons. While coming back, multiple bullets were fired at our car due to which I sustained multiple bullet injuries," Harjot Singh said. The Indian student said he regained consciousness at 10 pm on the night of March 2.

The Indian student is pursuing studies in Information Technology said that he has got a new life.

Tensions have escalated following Russia's military action in Ukraine and the government has arranged flights from countries neighbouring Ukraine for the evacuation of Indian students.

On Sunday the government said that since February 22, it has so far evacuated nearly 16,000 Indian students from Ukraine through flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries. (ANI)

