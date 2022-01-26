Oslo summit: Taliban, Afghans civil society call for joint effort to resolve humanitarian crisis

Oslo [Norway], January 26 (ANI): The Taliban delegation and representatives of the Afghan diaspora met on Sunday in the capital city of Norway to discuss ways to overcome the building crisis in the country.

During the meeting, the participants listened patiently to each others' opinions and exchanged views on the current circumstances in the country.

Norway hosted a meeting in Oslo between a group of Afghans from various sectors of the society and the de facto authorities - the first such meeting. The meeting was an opportunity to discuss pressing issues directly and to prepare the ground for further discussions.



In an official statement released on Tuesday, the two sides "affirmed that Afghanistan is the common home of all Afghans, and emphasized that all Afghans need to work together for better political, economic and security outcomes in the country."

The participants also agreed that cooperation is the only solution to Afghanistan's problems and expressed the hope that such meetings can be held in the interests of the country.

On Monday, the US envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, arrived in Oslo to discuss a humanitarian situation in Afghanistan with European and US officials alongside Afghan civil society and leadership of the Taliban.

The Afghan delegation, headed by the foreign minister of the interim Taliban government, Amir Khan Muttaqi, arrived in Norway a few days prior to deliberate on the provision of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and several other issues.(ANI)

