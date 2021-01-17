Over 1 million people vaccinated in Germany

Berlin [Germany], January 17 (ANI/Sputnik): As many as 1,048,160 people in Germany have already received a vaccine against COVID-19, the Robert Koch Institute, a national authority for infectious diseases, said on Saturday.

Over the past 24 hours, nearly 80,000 people received the vaccine.

On Friday, media reported that Edith Kwoizalla, a 101-year-old woman residing in a care home in the town of Halberstadt, had become the first German to receive the second shot of the two-dose vaccine against coronavirus.

According to the data, 18,678 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Germany, while 980 patients have died. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Germany recorded over 2 million cases of the infection and nearly 46,000 fatalities.

In late December, Germany launched a vaccination campaign against COVID-19, using the vaccine developed by companies Pfizer and BioNTech. (ANI/Sputnik)